Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $5.36 on Friday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

