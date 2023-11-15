Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 10.4 %

FSP opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.79. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,141,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,061.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 19,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,271.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,417.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,141,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,061.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 97,823 shares of company stock valued at $197,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

