Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,526 shares of company stock worth $427,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 322,260 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

See Also

