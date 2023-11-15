Spark I Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:SPKLU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 15th

Spark I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 15th. Spark I Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

SPKLU stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Spark I Acquisition has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $10.14.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

