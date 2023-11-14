RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. 1,368,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,080,805. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
