RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. 1,368,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,080,805. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.