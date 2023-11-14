Camden National Bank Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of IBM opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average is $138.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

