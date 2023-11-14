Sweeney & Michel LLC Sells 186 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sweeney & Michel LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.