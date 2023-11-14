The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DIS opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

