iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,066,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IVV opened at $448.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

