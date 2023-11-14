Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 117 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $448.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $346.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

