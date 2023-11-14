Dudley Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,923 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after buying an additional 1,641,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after buying an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.