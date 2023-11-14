Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 725 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

