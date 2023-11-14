Veritable L.P. Sells 2,811 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

