Veritable L.P. Sells 5,415 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 113,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

