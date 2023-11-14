Bell Investment Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,349. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

