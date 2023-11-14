978 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $266.69 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $291.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.53. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

