Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 53,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 8,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

