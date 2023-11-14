Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $80,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

