Veritable L.P. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 292.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 119,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after buying an additional 89,117 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $144.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

