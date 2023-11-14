AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

