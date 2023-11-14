Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $106.09. 1,227,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,074. The stock has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

