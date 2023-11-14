Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

