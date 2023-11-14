Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,341 shares of company stock valued at $39,293,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $335.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $862.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $335.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

