Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Azenta stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. Azenta has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

