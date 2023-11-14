Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day moving average of $159.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.