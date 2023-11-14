Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $638.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $639.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,979 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.