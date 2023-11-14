Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $963.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.14 and a twelve month high of $963.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $860.09 and a 200 day moving average of $830.53. The stock has a market cap of $397.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

