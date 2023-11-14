Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

