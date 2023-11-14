3,000 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $10,805,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 40.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 314,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,246,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in AT&T by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,336,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 563,300 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

T stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

