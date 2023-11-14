AGF Management Ltd. Has $35.95 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95,123 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

DHR stock opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

