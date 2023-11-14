Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.37. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

