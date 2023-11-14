Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,543,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 413,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $217.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $306.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

