RS Crum Inc. Invests $697,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

