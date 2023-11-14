Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dudley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTC opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of -95.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

