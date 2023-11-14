Oder Investment Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.31.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

