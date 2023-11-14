3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

