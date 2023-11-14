IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,734,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,209,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

