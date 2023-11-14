IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,734,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,209,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GEHC stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84.
GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE HealthCare Technologies
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.