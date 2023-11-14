PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $200,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,083,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,144,000 after buying an additional 117,852 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $232.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

