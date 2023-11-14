Dudley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average of $127.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

