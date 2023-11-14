Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $23.63 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 2.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

