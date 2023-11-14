AGF Management Ltd. Sells 4,179 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $578.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $560.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $579.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $256.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

