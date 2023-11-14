Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $899,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

