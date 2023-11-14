Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.7 %
QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.