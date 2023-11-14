Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Azenta updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.19-$0.29 EPS.

Azenta Stock Up 0.6 %

AZTA stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90.

Get Azenta alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.