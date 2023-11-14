Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Decreased by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.86. The company had a trading volume of 240,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.77 and its 200 day moving average is $276.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.