Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Decreased by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.86. The company had a trading volume of 240,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.77 and its 200 day moving average is $276.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.07.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
