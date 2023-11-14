RS Crum Inc. Invests $340,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,948. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.