RS Crum Inc. Takes $2.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VTI traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,604. The firm has a market cap of $312.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

