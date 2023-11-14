RS Crum Inc. Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.98. 132,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,032. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $291.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.