Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

