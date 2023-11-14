Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,700 ($57.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.40) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

LON WPM opened at GBX 3,493 ($42.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,146.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,453.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,520.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,205.67 ($51.65).

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,324.32%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

